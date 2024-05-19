web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, May 19, 2024
- Advertisement -

Two killed after teenage driver crashes speeding Porsche into bike

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

As many as two people were killed after a teenager crashed a luxury Porsche car into their motorcycle in India’s Pune city on Sunday.

According to the Indian police officials, the accident occurred at 3:15 am on Saturday night when the two deseased, named Anish Awadiya and Ashwini Costa, were returning home with friends on motorcycles after partying at a club.

The 17-year-old accused driver, named Vedant Agarwal, was driving the Porsche Taycan, rammed the speeding vehicle into their bike at Kalyani Nagar junction.

The impact of the crash flung the two riders into the air, and they landed on another car, dying on the spot. After colliding with them, the Porsche crashed into the pavement and came to a stop.

The locals close to the accident area nabbed the driver and handed him over to the Indian police authorities.

A case was registered against him at the Yerawada police station under various sections, including 279 (rash driving), 304A (death by negligence), 337 (endangering human life) and 338 (causing grievous hurt), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.