Two killed after teenage driver crashes speeding Porsche into bike

As many as two people were killed after a teenager crashed a luxury Porsche car into their motorcycle in India’s Pune city on Sunday.

According to the Indian police officials, the accident occurred at 3:15 am on Saturday night when the two deseased, named Anish Awadiya and Ashwini Costa, were returning home with friends on motorcycles after partying at a club.

The 17-year-old accused driver, named Vedant Agarwal, was driving the Porsche Taycan, rammed the speeding vehicle into their bike at Kalyani Nagar junction.

Vedant Agarwal, son of Vishal Agarwal of Brahma Realty, caused a fatal accident in Kalyani Nagar at 3:00 AM on Saturday. Driving his Porsche at high speed,Vedant lost control,colliding with multiple vehicles.The crash resulted in the immediate deaths of 2

pic.twitter.com/QFroUnfgyB — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 19, 2024

The impact of the crash flung the two riders into the air, and they landed on another car, dying on the spot. After colliding with them, the Porsche crashed into the pavement and came to a stop.

The locals close to the accident area nabbed the driver and handed him over to the Indian police authorities.

A case was registered against him at the Yerawada police station under various sections, including 279 (rash driving), 304A (death by negligence), 337 (endangering human life) and 338 (causing grievous hurt), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.