Two killed, six injured in Jaffar Express train blast

CHICHAWATNI: At least two passengers were killed and six others injured as a result of a blast inside the Quetta-bound Jaffer Express train, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The blast occurred when Quetta-bound Jaffer Express was passing from Chichawatni railway station. The train was coming from Peshawar.

According to sources, the blast occurred in bogie No 6 of economy class of Jaffar Express, resulting in the killing of two people and injuring at least six persons who were moved to a nearby hospital.

The nature of the blast was still unknown, according to the railway sources.

Soon after the incident, police, rescue teams and a bomb disposal squad arrived at the site and launched rescue operation.

This is the second incident in a month that the blast targeted Quetta-bound Jaffar Express.

On Jan 30, a blast targeted Jaffar Express, injuring at least eight passengers, two of them seriously, and derailing two bogeys of the train near the Mach area in the Kachhi district of Balochistan.

According to railways authorities, Jaffar Express was heading towards Peshawar from Macch, when it was targeted near Sibi railway track.

