Two killed as car plunges into canal in Okara

OKARA: A vehicle carrying six individuals including women fell into the canal near the university road, Okara, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, a car plunges into the canal near Okara University Road, where four out of six individuals have been rescued.

Meanwhile, a rescue operation is underway for the recovery of the remaining persons.

Last month, at least five passengers drowned in a tragic accident when a car, en route from Mailsi to Multan for a wedding, submerged into the canal.

According to the rescue officials, the overspeeding car went out of control and fell into the Dhamaki canal located near Mailsi city, meanwhile, all the five passengers – aged under 18 – traveling in the car were drowned.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mailsi, Rana Nadeem Iqbal, stated that the rescue operation is underway to retrieve the bodies of the drowned people, however, the rescue operation may take more than six hours.

Last month, Seven people including a folksinger Sharafat Ali were ‘dead’ after the car they were travelling in fell into a canal on Thursday.

Rescue sources said seven people were travelling in the ill-fated car when it plunged into a canal near Paka Kanjhera in Mianwali. Singer Sharafat Ali was going to his home after attending a marriage ceremony when the accident took place.

After getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot and took out the bodies and vehicle from the canal. The bodies have been shifted to DHQ Hospital.