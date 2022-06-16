Two killed as swing falls during fair in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: At least two people were killed and several got injured when a swing fell during a fair in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, a festival was organized on the occasion of Urs and various swings were set up for the pilgrims coming in Urs in which an incident in one swing caused the death of two persons. The two persons who died in the accident have not been identified yet.

According to DC Islamabad Irfan Nawaz, the ill-fated swing was not allowed by the district administration. He said the house of the organiser of the fair was raided by police, but he was not at his house.

The DC vowed to take action against the culprits.

