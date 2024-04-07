25.9 C
Sunday, April 7, 2024
Two killed, five including woman injured in Khuzdar blast

KHUZDAR: At least two were killed and five injured including a woman in a blast near Umer Umar Farooq Chowk in Khuzdar city of Balochistan, ARY News reported, citing a government official.

Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan said that the bomb was planted in a motorcycle parked in the middle of a commercial centre.

The bodies and the injured were moved to the nearby hospital, he added.

Balochistan Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the blast, saying that the targeting of innocent citizens was a cowardly attack.

CM Sarfraz Bugti vowed to punish the perpetrators of the bombing, saying that security forces with the help of Pakistanis will end the scourge of terrorism in the country.

