Two killed in Lakhra Coalmine fatal incident

JAMSHORO: Two workers have been killed in a fatal incident in Lakhra coalmine near Hyderabad, rescue sources said on Sunday.

The incident happened in the coalmine of Sindh Lakhra Coal Company, rescue officials said.

Rescuers said that the two labourers were fall down to the 100 feet deep pit along with the machine.

The deceased workers have been identified as Nadir Rajar and Juman Rajar, sources said.

“The dead bodies of both workers have been retrieved from the mine and handed over to their families.

It is to be mentioned here that a coal miner from Shangla in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was killed in an accident at Lakhra coal mine in last February, highlighting persistent safety concerns faced by mine workers across the country.

The deceased, Aftab Shah, a resident of Leelai Dandai village in Shangla district, sustained fatal injuries while working inside the mine in a sudden incident. He later succumbed to his injuries despite rescue efforts.