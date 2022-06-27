Two killed, one wounded during firing at protestors in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two persons were killed and one other sustained injuries in Karachi’s Qasba Colony after unidentified assailants opened fire at the demonstrators protesting against an illegal killing of a youth, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police told the media that two protestors were killed and another got injured in Qasba Colony when they were protesting with the body of a seminary student who had been killed by citizens’ torture yesterday.

The family told the media that the citizens murdered their son after subjecting him to brutal torture after being misunderstood as a dacoit.

Police said that an alleged dacoit and another got injured by citizens torture yesterday, whereas, the relatives of the deceased person were claiming that both of them were seminary students.

Police added that an investigation is underway to arrest the culprits who have opened fire at the protestors.

