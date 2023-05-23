Two killed over children fight in Karachi

KARACHI: Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries when members of two families traded fire over a children’s fight in Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

A quarrel between children was converted into a bloody fight between two families in Karachi’s Manghopir area, leaving two persons dead and two injured including a woman.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) West Faisal Bashir Memon said that the members of the Brohi family opened fire at the neighbours after a quarrel between children.

He said that an investigation was launched into the incident and evidence is being collected from the crime scene. The bodies and injured persons were shifted to the hospital by rescue officials.