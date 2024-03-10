Two members of bike lifter gang arrested in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Sindh police claimed to have arrested two members of a gang involved in motorbike lifting in the city, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The police spokesperson stated that the two accused, identified as Wahid Chandio and Farooq Solangi, were allegedly involved in motorcycle lifting in Hyderabad.

The spokesperson added that the two motorcycles, reportedly stolen from Latifabad No 2 last night, were also recovered from the possession of the suspects.

Meanwhile, a case of motorcycle theft has been registered against the accused criminals.

Last year, as many as three bike lifters were arrested in a joint operation of Sindh rangers and police in Karachi’s Sikandar goth area.

According to the ranger’s spokesman, one of the arrested accused, Huzaifa, was nabbed red-handed while stealing a motorcycle. During the investigation, Huzaifa revealed the names of his accomplices involved in the motorcycle theft.

After this the joint operation of rangers and police was carried out in the Sikandar goth area from where the law enforcers managed to arrest the accused accomplices Akif and Adeel. During the operation, stolen motorcycles were also recovered from the suspects.

Following their arrest, the suspects were interrogated by law enforcement personnel where they confessed to being involved in more than 30 motorcycle thefts from different areas of Karachi including Gulzar-e-Hijri, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Sikandar Goth.