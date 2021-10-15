Two men who ‘raped’ girl on Gojra motorway sent on physical remand

GOJRA: A local court on Friday approved a four-day physical remand of two men accused of raping an 18-year-old girl on Motorway (M-4).

Police produced Hammad Ahmed and Rehman before the court and requested their 14-day physical remand for investigation. The court, however, handed over the accused to the police for four days.

The court ordered the investigation officer to present them on the completion of their remand on Tuesday.

Also Read: Link Road gang rape case: Abid Malhi, Shafqat Ali sentenced to death

A woman, Laiba, who is also nominated in the FIR as an accomplice is still at large, the police said.

According to the FIR, a woman offered a job to the victim at a boutique. When she reached Gojra for interview, the woman and her two accomplices took the girl to Faisalabad by motorway and raped her in the car at gunpoint.

Later, they dropped her at Faisalabad interchange, the complainant said.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!