Two men get 3 years in prison over WhatsApp child porn groups

KARACHI: A court in Hyderabad awarded three-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs20,000 to two men in a child pornography case, ARY News reported.

According to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) additional director Imran Riaz, a judicial magistrate found both the men named Waqar and Nadeem guilty of the crime.

He said the FIA cyber crime wing apprehended the convicts a year back following information provided by Interpol.

Waqar created a WhatsApp group named “Lovely Child” where he would share indecent videos of children.

While the other convict also had a WhatsApp group named “Only Kid Video” for the purpose.

Earlier, the FIA had told the Senate Standing Committee on Child Safety that it has launched a targeted operation against those watching and downloading child abuse content.

“We have adopted technical procedures in dealing with the heinous act besides also introducing a new method to collect evidence against the culprits, the briefing said.

It was conveyed that cybercrime wing was adopting measures against filming and uploading child pornography content and soon it would announce two key measures against the culprits involved in it.

