Two migrants found dead, 57 rescued off Greek island

ATHENS: Greece rescued 57 migrants and recovered the bodies of two people, a woman and a man, close to a rocky shore on the island of Lesbos, the coastguard said on Wednesday.

The migrants reached shore on Monday night amid bad weather and high winds in the Aegean Sea, a coastguard spokesperson said, adding that another person was also believed missing.

Greece was at the frontline of a migrant crisis in 2015 when more than 1 million people, mostly Syrian refugees, crossed from Turkey by sea. Flows dropped significantly before rising again last year.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Italy-bound fishing trawler reportedly carrying at least 800 people — including hundreds of Pakistanis — capsized off Greece. Only 104 people are known to have survived and the chance of finding more survivors was seen as virtually nil.

Later, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested the ringleader of a human trafficking gang from Gujrat.FIA arrested suspect Muhammad Saleem Sunyara, involved in a Greece boat tragedy that took several lives including of Pakistanis.

The suspect used to send money to his brother Muhammad Asif Sunyara through Hundi and Hawala for sending Pakistanis abroad illegally.