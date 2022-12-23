Two minor girls allegedly raped in Faisalabad factory

Faisalabad: In a shocking incident, two minor girls were allegedly raped in a cotton factory in Faisalabad, the second largest city of Punjab. The accused man escaped while police started the search to arrest him, ARY News reported.

The Faisalabad police officials reported that two young girls were subject to sexual abuse in the cotton factory by the contractor who allegedly raped both girls and fled.

The girls identified as Shaista and Samina aged 13 and 12 respectively, both girls work in a factory. Meanwhile, the medical report confirms the sexual abuse only with only one minor.

One of the victims told police in a statement that the accused Shahbaz took them both aside, later tied up, and raped them.

On the other hand, the mother of the affected girls says the factory owner is also threatening to kidnap the girls.

The case has been registered in Balochni police station, Faisalabad, moreover, the accused Shahbaz is being sought by the police department.

