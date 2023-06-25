Two minor girls set ablaze by unidentified persons in Lahore

LAHORE: In a heart-wrenching incident, two minor girls were set ablaze by unidentified persons in the Ghaziabad area of Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, unidentified persons poured petrol on the seven-year-old Mafia and thirteen-year-old Tayyaba and then set them on fire.

The Child Protection Bureau took notice of the matter and shifted the minor girls to the hospital for treatment.

The Chairperson of the Child Protection Bureau Sara Ahmed said that assistance is provided in the treatment of both the minor girls. The police are also investigating this matter.

Earlier, in a tragic incident, a 13-year-old girl burned to death after headphones she had on caught fire in Punjab’s Gujranwala.

The incident occurred in a village on the city’s outskirts. The teenager, named Mushfiqa, was using headphones connected to a mobile phone while it was charging, the rescue officials said, adding she was completely burned after the headphones caught fire all of a sudden.

The girl’s death is the latest in a series of incidents involving the use of smartphones while they are charged.