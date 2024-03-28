Two minors killed, four critical after consuming poisonous apples

ABBOTTABAD: At least two minors were killed and four others in critical condition after eating poisonous apples in Havelian, ARY News reported, citing police.

The fateful incident occurred in Chamnaka village falling under the Havelian police station jurisdiction, police said.

The affected included two minors Afnan, 5, and Hina, 7, who along with other four children consumed the apples that were poisoned to kill wild animals, as per police.

The children were rushed to Ayub Teaching Hospital Complex soon after their condition deteriorated from the poison in the apples.

A first information report has been registered regarding the incident as police began an investigation for further information.

Last year, two children died and three others were in critical condition after drinking a poisoned milkshake in Sahiwal.

As per details, a man’s five children were rushed to the Teaching Hospital after drinking a milkshake made by their father.

However, two of them a seven-month-old Anas and three-year-old Haram could not survive and were declared dead.