Two monkeys break out of Faisalabad zoo

FAISALABAD: Two monkeys escaped from their enclosure at a zoo in Faisalabad on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Rescue officials said the animals escaped from a zoo in a private housing society off Sargodha Road, sparking frantic search.

The monkeys attacked and injured two motorcyclists before being captured again and shifted back to the zoo.

