Two more AS level papers leaked online

KARACHI: While a deteriorating national education system was once the norm, the international education system operating in Pakistan is now also facing a decline, as another AS-level examination paper was leaked today, ARY News reported.

The second Mathematics paper for the International AS-level was leaked and reportedly circulated on social media well before the exam was scheduled to begin at local centers.

Dozens of students confirmed the leak, stating that paper 9709, which was due to start at 2:00 PM, was available as a solved version online hours earlier.

IBCC Reaction

Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Executive Director of the Inter Board Coordination Commission (IBCC), confirmed the leak. “We are waiting for an official statement from Cambridge International Education (CIE),” Dr. Mallah stated, adding that it is regrettable to see Cambridge papers leaking repeatedly. He noted that the Cambridge system has so far failed to prevent these security breaches.

This incident follows a previous Mathematics paper leak on April 29. In response to earlier breaches, Cambridge stated that, pending an investigation, leaked papers would not be used for final grading; instead, affected students may be required to sit for a new examination or be graded through alternative assessment methods.

Further Leaks Reported

Furthermore, it has been revealed that the A-level Physics paper (9702, Variant 41) was also compromised.

The paper, scheduled for May 11 at 3:00 PM, went viral on social media three hours before the exam began. Affected students have provided evidence, including screenshots of the complete question paper, and are demanding an immediate investigation and strict action against those responsible.