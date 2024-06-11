Two more children die in Sahiwal hospital fire tragedy

SAHIWAL: The death toll from the fire at Sahiwal Teaching Hospital reached 9 after two more infants succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Sources in the hospital said that the condition of the children deteriorated due to the lack of oxygen.

The deceased babies had been identified as Areeba, Abbas, Javed, Ali, Sadia Riaz, Asim and Sarwar.

The deceased belonged to Okara, Kamalia, Bonga Hayat, Noor Shah and other areas of Punjab.

A massive fire had erupted at the Children’s Ward of Sahiwal Teaching Hospital on Saturday morning, which reportedly was caused by a short-circuit.

The hospital staff shifted the kids from the ward to a safe place, while some of the parents even took their children to their homes.

At the time of the incident, the ward housed 75 children undergoing treatment.

Five vehicles of the fire brigade department participated in the operation to extinguish the blaze.

It’s been 72 hours since the incident, yet no one has been held accountable.