Two more children die of malnutrition in Tharparkar

MITHI: At least two more children died on Sunday at the Civil Hospital Mithi, Tharparkar due to malnutrition and other diseases, citing sources, ARY News reported.

According to the district administration, at least 48 deaths are recorded in Tharparkar in the ongoing month, while the total number of deaths has reached 616 owing to malnutrition from January 2021 till date.

Authorities have apparently failed to control the rate of casualties despite making tall claims of special measures to end rising number of deaths due to malnutrition and epidemic diseases in the drought-hit region.

A report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund (UNCF) in April stated that Pakistan is among the countries with the highest infant mortality rates, with 22 infants dying before turning one month old.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in October last year had directed the health department to set up medical camps so as to deal with the health issues as a result of drought-like situation in Tharparkar.

