Two more court police men arrested in Zohaib Qureshi escape probe

KARACHI: Police have arrested two more officials of the Court Police while inquiring into escape of Zohaib Qureshi, the prime suspect in Dua Mangi abduction case, ARY News reported on Monday.

Earlier, two court policemen and an online cab driver were arrested, while a court police officer has been on bail.

The probe officials have started questioning the arrested officials with regard to escape of Zohaib Qureshi from the police custody.

A detained court policeman was in close contact of the absconding accused and was in touch with him for a long time. He was time and again meeting the accused, probe sources said.

The mobile phone of the detained official has been taken from him and will be sent for forensic test. A laboratory report will help the probe inquiring into the matter.

The probe will also record statements of six arrested or detained officials.

Earlier, a special police team conducted the raids during which five persons were taken into custody and later shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

The detained men were in contact with the absconding accused, the sources said, adding the investigators have obtained details of the car that Qureshi traveled in after escaping from police custody.

CCTV footage of different locations where the car was spotted have also been obtained.

On the way back to prison from the trial court on Jan 27, the police personnel took Dua Mangi kidnapping accused Zohaib Qureshi to a shopping centre where he slipped from them.

Head constable Naveed and constable Zaffar who were responsible for escorting the suspect back to prison were earlier taken into custody.

