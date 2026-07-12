Two more girls tested HIV positive with Valika Hospital link

KARACHI: Two more girls have tested positive for HIV linked to the treatment at Kulsum Bai Valika Hospital here.

A man said that after his two sons, nine-year daughter tested positive for HIV after treatment at Valika Hospital.

“Last month my 12-year and three-year sons tested positive for HIV,” father said. “My nine-year daughter also tested positive for HIV. She also remained under treatment for chest infection at Valika Hospital”, he said.

“All three of our children have been tested positive for the infection,” he said.

Moreover, a three-year girl of the Metroville area also tested positive for HIV.

She also remained under treatment at Valika Hospital, parents said. “She was used to remain ill and her test results found positive after medical examination,” family said.

Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani earlier confirmed that at least 78 children were infected with HIV at Valika Hospital, a Sindh Employees’ Social Security Institution (SESSI) facility operating under the Sindh Labour Department in Karachi’s SITE area.

According to reports, more than 100 children from the Pathan Colony have tested positive for HIV over the past nine months, raising serious concerns about infection control and healthcare practices.

According to an inquiry report obtained by ARY News, the outbreak was caused by the repeated use of disposable syringes on multiple patients.

The report states that a 10cc syringe was repeatedly used on different newborns at the hospital, leading to the spread of HIV among children receiving treatment. An investigation into the incident is underway, sources added.

The federal government has decided to launch a large-scale HIV screening campaign in Karachi’s Pathan Colony following the detection of dozens of HIV cases among children.

According to sources, the Sindh AIDS Control Programme will conduct HIV screening at both Valika Hospital and Pathan Colony. The federal government will assist the Sindh government by providing 50,000 HIV testing kits for the screening campaign.