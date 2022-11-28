Two more PTI MPAs tender resignations

LODHRAN/PESHAWAR: After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s announcement, the PTI members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) were continuously submitting their resignations and so far four lawmakers tendered their resignations, ARY News reported on Monday.

The President of PTI KP South Region Women’s Wing and an MPA Asia Saleh Khattak also announced to tender her resignation and issued a message to the party chairman.

میں ایم پی اے آسیہ صالح خٹک چیئرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف جناب @ImranKhanPTI کے فیصلے پر عمل درآمد کر کے اپنی استعفیٰ تیار رکھی ہے۔

جب صوبائی اسمبلی تحلیل ہونے کا فیصلہ ہو جائے گا میری استعفیٰ دینے میں منٹ بھی نہیں لگے گا۔

یہ سیٹ عمران خان صاحب کی امانت ہے۔#PTIFamily pic.twitter.com/844ZlNayE8 — Asia Saleh Khattak (@AsiaKhtPTI) November 28, 2022

She said on Twitter that she prepared her resignation following Imran Khan’s decision. Khattak clarified that she will wait further to submit her resignation when the PTI chief orders to dissolve the provincial assembly as her PA seat actually belongs to Imran Khan.

Moreover, a PTI MPA from Lodhran’s PP-224 Pir Aamir Iqbal Shah also submitted his resignation. He said that he sent his resignation to the Punjab Assembly’s speaker for approval.

Earlier, PTI MPA from Jhelum’s PP-25 constituency Raja Yawar Kamal Khan decided to resign to show solidarity with Imran Khan.

PTI MPA from KP Azizullah Garan sent his resignation to KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. He was elected in PK-4 Swat.

On Saturday, PTI chief Imran Khan had announced to dissolve the provincial assemblies while addressing a massive public gathering in Rawalpindi. The PTI chairman will formally announce the date of the dissolution of assemblies after holding consultations with the parliamentary party.

