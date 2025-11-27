Two National guard members shot in Washington, DHS chief says

WASHINGTON: Two members of the National Guard were shot in Washington on Wednesday, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X but gave no other information.

Police in Washington separately said there was a shooting one block from the White House on Wednesday, but gave no other details.

President Donald Trump was in Florida ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The U.S. Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On the other hand, South Africa will not be invited to participate in the G20 summit held next year in Miami, US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday, citing human rights abuses against white people.

“At my direction, South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida next year,” Trump wrote, citing “the horrific Human Right Abuses endured by Afrikaners, and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers.