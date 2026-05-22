Two 'Nigerian' suspects held in Anmol Pinky case

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested two suspects in Punjab in connection with the high-profile Anmol Pinky drug case, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

As per details, the two individuals taken into custody are reportedly foreign nationals. Sources said both suspects are believed to be Nigerian citizens linked to a drug trafficking network operating in Lahore.

Investigators have widened the scope of the inquiry after analysing information recovered from Pinky’s mobile phone, sources added.

Officials believe the arrested suspects were associated with an international narcotics network allegedly connected to the ongoing case.

Anmol alias Pinky was arrested earlier this month from her Garden apartment in a joint raid conducted by police and a civilian intelligence agency in connection with two cases pertaining to the possession of narcotics and an unlicenced weapon.

The investigation into the alleged narcotics network linked to Anmol aka Pinky has widened, with authorities preparing a list of police officers and personnel suspected of receiving bribes.

According to investigative sources, at least 12 police officials allegedly received regular payments from Anmol Pinky network, including personnel associated with Karachi’s South Zone police.

Sources, however, maintained that no evidence has so far surfaced implicating any officer or official from the Special Investigation Unit (SIU).

Meanwhile, South Zone police are preparing to conduct a fresh round of questioning of a suspect identified as Sameer, who is believed to be associated with the network. Authorities are expected to approach the court soon to seek an extension of his remand.