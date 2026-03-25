Two officials quit Italian justice ministry after referendum defeat
- By Reuters -
- Mar 25, 2026
Two officials quit Italy’s justice ministry on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni suffered a resounding defeat in a referendum on a proposed reform of the country’s judiciary.
Undersecretary Andrea Delmastro resigned after it emerged he had held a stake in a restaurant linked to the mafia, while the ministry’s chief of staff, Giusi Bartolozzi, stepped down after making controversial comments while on the campaign trail.
Bartolozzi played no role in the Delmastro scandal but she also tendered her resignation on Tuesday, a source close to the matter told Reuters.
The twin departures add to a sense of turmoil at the justice ministry in the immediate aftermath of the referendum rout.
Both Meloni and Justice Minister Carlo Nordio have rejected calls that they too should resign having failed to convince Italians of the need to revamp the country’s fiercely independent judiciary.
Delmastro, who is a member of Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, came under scrutiny this month after daily Il Fatto Quotidiano reported that he had taken a stake in a Rome restaurant alongside the 18-year-old daughter of a man convicted of ties to the Camorra, a mafia group based around Naples.
Delmastro said he had sold his stake once he learned that his business partner’s father, Andrea Caroccia, had been convicted on mob-related charges.
But his position worsened after a 2023 photograph was uncovered showing him alongside Caroccia, suggesting the two men knew each other well.
It also emerged that Delmastro had not declared his business stake to parliament, as required.
In his resignation statement on Tuesday, Delmastro said he had made a mistake but had done nothing unlawful.
“I have always fought crime and achieved concrete, important results. Although I did nothing wrong, I made an error of judgment, which I corrected as soon as I became aware of it. I take responsibility for that,” he said.
The scandal hung over the final days of campaigning for the referendum, giving the opposition an easy opportunity to criticise the government’s handling of the justice ministry.
Bartolozzi also drew criticism during the campaign when she urged voters to back the reform so Italy could “get rid of” a judiciary she described as a “firing squad”.