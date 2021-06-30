Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in terrorist attack near Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred in a terrorist attack on a military post near the Pak-Afghan border on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing (ISPR) said terrorists from across the international border opened fire on the post in Dwatoi area of North Waziristan district. The troops responded in a befitting manner, it added.

During the exchange of fire with the terrorists, two soldiers, identified as Havaldar Saleem, 43, and Lance Naik Pervaiz, 35, embraced martyrdom, the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking Afghanistan to ensure effective border control on their side,” it said.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan.”

On June 25, five soldiers of the Frontier Corps (FC) were martyred in a terrorist attack in Sangan area of Balochistan’s Sibi district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Terrorists targeted Frontier Corps patrolling party in Sangan, District Sibi. During the exchange of fire heavy losses were inflicted on to the terrorists in men and materials,” the military’s media wing said in a statement.