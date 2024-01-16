Karachi: Two passengers found positive in rapid anti-gen test

KARACHI: Two passengers who landed at Karachi airport, coming from Jeddah found positive in rapid antigen tests for the new Covid-19 variant JN.1 Omicron, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to Sindh Health Department spokesperson, the rapid antigen tests of two passengers conducted at Jinnah International Airport found positive.

“A 28-year resident of Faisalabad and 25-year man of Malakand, were returned from Jeddah”, spokesman said.

“The health department has also received results of four remaining PCR tests of passengers from yesterday, which have also been positive,” health department said.

The spokesperson said that so far 17 rapid antigen tests of passengers arrived from overseas found positive, and PCR of 15 passengers have been positive. “From 15 positive PCR cases two have been verified as the new Covid-19 variant JN.1 Omicron, spokesman said.

All affected passengers have been informed about the test results and strictly advised to stay at homes in quarantine.

The number of JN.1 variant cases in Karachi has now risen to 17 after the detection of fresh patients.

The health officials said that JN.1 variant has been highly transmissible, which is currently a cause of concern across the world.