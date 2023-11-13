Two PIA flight attendants slip away in Toronto

ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendants have slipped away in Canada after the airline’s flight from Islamabad reached Toronto, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, the PIA spokesperson said that the two flight attendants – Khalid Afridi and Fida Shah – reached Canada from Islamabad by flight PK-772.

“On its scheduled return to the country, the two crew members did not turn up in Toronto and the flight of the national flag carrier had to proceed without them,” the PIA spokesperson said.

In this regard, the spokesperson said, the local authority of Canada has been contacted while strict action will be taken against both of them after the investigation is completed.

Dozens of air hostesses of the national airline have slipped abroad, including female air hostesses and mail cabin crew.

Earlier in July, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) steward went ‘missing’ from a hotel after his arrival in Toronto, Canada from Lahore.

The mysterious missing of the PTI steward came to light when flight steward Muntazir Mehdi didn’t report for duty on a flight back to Pakistan.

Subsequently, the matter was brought to the notice of the airline management and Canadian immigration authorities.

Before Mehdi, four flight stewards and air hostesses of the national airline have slipped into Canada for citizenship.