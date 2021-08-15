Two PIA flights halted at Kabul airport, allowed to fly to Pakistan

KARACHI: Kabul Airport Authority has allowed two PIA flights, halted at the Afghan airport, to take off for Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Two flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were stranded at Kabul airport, as uncertainty prevailing in the Afghan capital in an extraordinary situation.

“PIA’s Boeing 777 has been prepared to take off, while another aircraft will fly for Islamabad soon,” a spokesperson of the airlines said.

A fluid situation prevails in Kabul amid Taliban militia’s lightening advance to the Afghan capital and getting engaged in talks with the authorities to surrender the city.

Earlier, two US military helicopters had siege Kabul airport and closed it ahead of the landing of four US C-130 aircraft, sources earlier said.

Two PIA aircraft, Airbus 320 and Boeing 777, were present at the airport with 170 and 329 passengers onboard, according to PIA sources.

The flights were not allowed to take off during sudden closure of the Kabul airport, sources said.

According to a spokesperson of the PIA, some Pakistani nationals reached Kabul airport, intended to travel to Pakistan, but said they were not having tickets. “Eight of them have been adjusted in two flights,” according to the spokesperson.

“As and when Kabul airport will be opened. Both PIA flights will take off for Islamabad,” spokesperson said.

PIA spokesperson also advised all passengers, intending to travel to Pakistan, should contact with the Pakistani embassy.