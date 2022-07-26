Two PIA planes escape mid-air collision over Iranian airspace

ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) planes flying on the same route and altitude averted a mid-air collision over Iranian airspace, ARY News reported.

According to details, two PIA planes flying on the same route and altitude – near the United Arab Emirates (UAE) border – came dangerously close to each other due to alleged negligence of the Iranian air traffic control (ATC).

A PIA Boeing 777 was en route from Islamabad to Dubai while the other plane was Airbus A320 from Doha to Peshawar. The ATC reportedly cleared the altitude for two airliners to fly at the same time.

However, when the two planes came closer, one was directed to dive while the other was asked to go higher in altitude as per standard practice followed in such situations.

There is a system on all planes, called Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), which automatically guides the plane through communication with the TCAS of other aircrafts present nearby.

Meanwhile, the PIA authorities have written a letter to the Iranian air traffic control (ATC) to investigate the matter.

Giving details, a PIA spokesperson said PIA flight PK-211, a Boeing 777 from Islamabad to Dubai, was maintaining 35,000-foot altitude when it came close to Peshawar-bound flight PK-268 of Airbus A320 from Doha.

PK-268 flight was flying at an altitude of 36,000 feet and was cleared to descend to 20,000 feet, he said. However, the aircraft’s TCAS corrected the course for both the planes and automatically guided them, the spokesman added.

