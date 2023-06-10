Two police personnel shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: Two police personnel were shot dead by unidentified men in Sohrab Goth, Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, unidentified men opened fire and killed the police officer, Rehmat and Hakeem. They went to check the suspicious men who were sitting in a playground but the unidentified assailants opened fire at police personnel, killing them on the spot.

A heavy number of police and ranger officials have reached the spot of the incident. Reportedly the suspects have taken the weapons of the police personnel too, police officials added. The police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Earlier, a Sindh police constable was killed on his way back from a wedding ceremony in the city’s Quaidabad area.

According to details, unidentified armed men opened fire and killed the police officer, Azeem Haider, near the Surjani moor area of Karachi.

In a statement, SHO Surjani stated that 30-year-old Azim Hyder was returning from a wedding ceremony when he was targeted by armed assailants near the Green Bus Stop in Surjani Moor, which resulted in his immediate death.

The SHO said that the police found a purse and a mobile phone – belonging to the deceased – at the scene. Meanwhile, the police stated that the constable was targeted and the incident was not of a robbery resistance.