Two policemen killed, DSP, SHO injured in firing near Gharo

THATTA: Two police officials killed in a firing incident near Gharo in Thatta district, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“In a tense standoff between two groups in a land dispute, when a police party reached to the spot to arrest the people wanted in a case, the armed men opened fire at the law enforcers,” a spokesman of district police said in a statement.

“Two police officials, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sakhi Mohammad Bakhsh and Ali Nawaz Channar, were killed in the shooting incident while the DSP and SHO Mumtaz Brohi were injured,” police said.

“Injured DSP has been transferred in a hospital in Karachi for medical attendance, while the SHO of local police station sustained bullet injury on hand”, according to police.