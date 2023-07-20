Two policemen martyred in terrorist attack on checkpost in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: At least two policemen were martyred and as many were wounded in a late-night attack on a police checkpoint in Peshawar’s Regi Model Town area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police, a group of terrorists opened fire on a police post at the entrance of Regi Model Town around midnight.

“Two constables Wajid and Farman were martyred while two others sustained injuries in the terrorist attack,” a spokesman for the Peshawar police said.

He added assistant sub-inspector Noor Ul Haq along with constables Feroz, Wajid, Siyar and Farman were performing duty on the check post when it was attacked.

The injured cops were rushed to a nearby hospital where two of them succumbed to their wounds.

Soon after the incident, large contingents of police rushed to the area after the attack. A search operation was also launched in the vicinity.

The deceased policemen were identified as head constable Wajid and driver Farman. The injured cops were identified as constable Sayar and constable Feroze.

The attack comes a day after the suicide bomber attacked a convoy of the Frontier Corps (FC) in the posh Hayatabad Township, injuring six security personnel.

The convoy was targeted near the bridge between Phase 6 and Phase 2 of the township. The condition of all the security men is said to be stable.