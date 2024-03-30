Two prime suspects of Sukkur rape, murder of teenage boy arrested 

SUKKUR: In a major development, two prime suspects Yasin and Khalid were arrested for their alleged involvement in the rape and murder of a 13-year-old boy in Sukkur, ARY News reported.

The tragic incident occurred in Sukkur where a 13-year-old boy Zainul Abideen Siddiqui was allegedly raped and killed in Madina Colony.

As per details, the father of the victim said that he heard firing sounds right after his son went outside of the home, later he was informed that his son had been shot dead as a result of the firing.

The body of Zainul Abideen, a student in the fifth grade, was handed over to the family after the postmortem, police added.

The family of the teenage boy, staged a sit-in with the dead body on the road outside the Sukkur press club.

The victim’s family said that they had no animosity with anyone while alleging that their son was killed after being raped.

Moreover, police has registered an FIR on the complaint of the victim’s father against three unknown assailants. He stated in the FIR that his son was raped before getting murdered.

He added that despite several complains of rape earlier, no action was taken against the accused. The accused were taking his son on that night to subject him to sexual violence but killed him when he resisted, the father added.