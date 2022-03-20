Two PTI MNAs named in FIR of attack on Sindh House

ISLAMABAD: The names of two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs have been added in the FIR of attack on Sindh House in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Two PTI MNAs from Karachi, Fahim Khan and Ataullah Niazi, have been named in the FIR of PTI workers storming on Sindh House in federal capital on Friday.

Both MNAs have been included in the investigation of the incident. Both members of the National Assembly, being clearly seen in all footage of the attack on Sindh House.

Most of the party workers involved in the attack had arrived in the cars of these two MNAs.

The police has added names of these two PTI legislators in supplementary FIRs of the incident.

Pakistan People’s Party approached a local court of Islamabad for registration of FIR against the attack on Sindh House.

PPP MNA Qadir Mandokhel filed a plea in the district and sessions court of Islamabad for registration of FIR against PTI workers for attacking Sindh House.

In the petition, Qadir Mandokhel said that he approached the Secretariat police station for registration of the case, but was denied by the officials.

The petition states that the SHO Secretariat released most of the accused under the pressure of ministerial advisers instead of registering a case. The PPP leader has pleaded with the court to passage orders for FIR into the incident.

The Ministry of Interior has ordered to launch a high-level inquiry into the incident of attacking Sindh House by a group of Pakistan PTI supporters led by two MNAs.

The interior ministry has directed the investigation headed by the DIG Operations Owais Ahmed to submit the inquiry report in three days, sources said.

The Islamabad police will also come under scrutiny for allowing the PTI workers twice to enter the high-security zone. They will also investigate the facts behind stopping Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) workers but failing to stop the PTI workers, sources said.

It may be noted here that police had lodged an FIR against 13 PTI workers excluding the MNAs for attacking the Sindh House.

Comments