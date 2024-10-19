‘Two PTI senators may defy party policy on constitutional amendments’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expressed concerns that two of its senators may vote in favor of constitutional amendments against the party’s policy, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said that it was learnt that the party’s two senators Zarqa Taimur and Faisal Saleem would vote against the party policy.

“I think our two senators Zarqa Taimur and Faisal Salim are going to vote against the party policy,” Barrister Gohar Ali said.

Earlier addressing a presser in Islamabad, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that no progress could be made without Imran Khan’s ‘clear’ directives on the constitutional amendments.

He said that the party will not vote for the passage of the constitutional amendments, reiterated their thier commitment to following Imran Khan’s directives on constitutional amendment. The PTI chairman said that in a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, they made it clear that they will not be voting for the constitutional amendments until the clear directives from Imran Khan.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stated that Imran Khan is in good physical condition and high-spirited during their meeting at Adiala Jail.

He said that the PTI founder is resolute in his stance, vowing to prioritise the rule of law and national dignity.

“I will spend 100 years in jail if needed, but I won’t compromise on the Constitution and national sovereignty,” the PTI chairman said quoting Imran Khan.