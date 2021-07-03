Two Quaid images: Woman gets misprinted Rs1000 note from ATM

KARACHI: A woman got a misprinted currency note of Rs1000 from an ATM in Karachi’s Landhi area on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the woman, who withdrew Rs1000 from the ATM of a bank in Karachi’s Landhi area, got the misprinted note.

According to her, two pictures of Quaid-e-Azam were printed on a Rs1000 note, while serial numbers on the note were printed clearly.

The woman in a video said that she was afraid to use the note as people might think that she was the one who printed the fake notes.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) spokesperson, in a statement, asked woman to deposit the misprinted note in the SBP.

He said that SBP is investigating the issue and action will be taken against the bank if found guilty.