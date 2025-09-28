Two relief flights from China for flood victims arrived

ISLAMABAD: Two relief flights from China carrying 300 tents and 9,000 blankets arrived on Sunday here to support families displaced in the recent floods in Pakistan.

The reception ceremony was attended by federal minister Engr. Amir Muqam, Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the NDMA.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that China has once again reaffirmed its role as Pakistan’s steadfast friend by extending timely relief assistance for flood-affected communities across the country.

It will augment the NDMA’s relief support for flood-affected areas in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, federal minister Amir Maqam expressed gratitude to the government and people of China for their prompt support, noting that the assistance will bring much needed relief to thousands of flood-affected families.