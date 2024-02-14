Two roosters locked up in Sehwan

JAMSHORO: In a bizarre incident, the Sehwan police locked up two roosters seized from the cockfighting, ARY News reported.

According to details, two persons were arrested from Sehwan on charges of holding rooster fight. Moreover, the police also seized the roosters and locked them up.

Senior House Officer (SHO) Sehwan police station Muhammad Ali Abbasi said that the suspects later obtained bail from the local court. He said that the roosters however are still behind the bars.

The SHO said that the owners could get their roosters back after permission of the court. Muhammad Ali Abbasi said that the roosters owners are not willing to get them, fearing to be found guilty.

“We are tired of feeding the roosters. The owners should approach the court to get the roosters back,” the SHO added.

He said that the roosters are court property and the police would land in hot water, if they die.