21.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Two roosters locked up in Sehwan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

JAMSHORO:  In a bizarre incident, the Sehwan police locked up two roosters seized from the cockfighting, ARY News reported.

According to details, two persons were arrested from Sehwan on charges of holding rooster fight. Moreover, the police also seized the roosters and locked them up.

Senior House Officer (SHO) Sehwan police station Muhammad Ali Abbasi said that the suspects later obtained bail from the local court. He said that the roosters however are still behind the bars.

The SHO said that the owners could get their roosters back after permission of the court. Muhammad Ali Abbasi said that the roosters owners are not willing to get them, fearing to be found guilty.

“We are tired of feeding the roosters. The owners should approach the court to get the roosters back,” the SHO added.

He said that the roosters are court property and the police would land in hot water, if they die.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.