Two sanitary workers die while cleaning manhole in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Two sanitary workers died while cleaning a manhole in Sargodha’s Larri Adda area on Monday, ARY News reported.

As per details, three sanitary workers fell into a manhole while clearing the manhole in Larri Adda area of Sargodha, Punjab.

Two labourers died on the spot due to toxic gas in the manhole, while the third one was retrieved by the rescue sources team.

The body and rescued labourer have been shifted to the hospital. On the other hand, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the matter and has summoned a report from commissioner Sargodha into the appaling incident.

CM Buzdar has directed to take stern action against the irresponsible and expressed his heartiest condolence with the heirs of the deceased sanitary workers.

In a separate similar incident, last month, a minor boy died after falling into an open manhole in the Garden West area.

The locals tried to rescue the child out of the manhole but when recovered, he had already fallen.

Bereaved parents had said they shall go on and get a police complaint on the those responsible for leaving open the manhole like this. The locals had said every now and then there is an accident only because the local administration is not covering these sewers.

