Two security personnel injured in Quetta bomb blast

QUETTA: Two security personnel were injured when a bomb device went off at Sariab mill area of the city, ARY News reported on Monday.

Two security personnel sustained injuries when they were on routine patrolling in the bomb blast, sources said.

The injured were shifted to a hospital for medical attendance.

A spokesperson of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has stated that the motorcycle patrolling squad was the target in the blast held at Quetta’s Sariab Mill area.

The bomb disposal and CTD teams have reached to the spot of the blast and collecting evidence from the scene, spokesperson further said.

The site of the blast has been cordoned off and a search has been initiated to arrest the perpetrators of the bomb incident, the CTD said.

Provincial minister Haji Noor Mohammad has condemned the bomb attack adding that the terrorists want to destroy the peace of the province.

“They will not be allowed to succeed in their designs,” the minister said. “The people of the province are standing on the side of the forces,” he added.

