Two ships experience faults at Port Qasim navigation channel: PM aide

KARACHI: Two vessels underwent engine fault this morning at Port Qasim, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Maritime Affairs Mahmood Moulvi said on Tuesday.

The ships experienced engine problem when they were entering in the navigational channel of the port near Bundal Island. “Both ships have been anchored in the waiting area and will soon sent to berths at the port”, he said.

The navigational channel has been clear and the pilots are on standby, the Maritime official said.

Earlier, it was reported by the sources that an unnamed vessel carrying diesel cargo was grounded near the Port Qasim.

“Efforts are underway to salvage the cargo ship stranded near Bundal island,” sources said.

According to sources, the vessel ran aground at around 7:30 am in the morning. The sources also apprehended likely oil spill from the ship.

“The port authority is inquiring into the cause of the cargo vessel’s grounding,” a spokesperson stated.

Last year in July a cargo ship MV Heng Tong 77 was stranded at the Karachi’s Sea View beach.

The grounded vessel was re-floated into the sea in September, after multiple attempts to salvage the ship by the administration were failed.

The vessel was later towed to anchor at a berth of Karachi Port.

