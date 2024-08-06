Two shot dead, one injured over dispute in Karachi

KARACHI: Two persons were shot dead one was critically injured over a long-lasting disputer in Karachi’s Machhar Colony on Tuesday, ARY News reported quoting police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari Faizan Ali said that as per the initial investigation, the firing is the result of a dispute between two groups.

The incident occurred in Karachi’s Machhar Colony where a long-standing feud between the two parties turned violent.

The SSP said that one party opened fire on the other, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. He said that another person is reported to have fallen into a nearby nullah, and a crane has been called to rescue him.

SSP Keamari Faizan Ali said that further investigation is underway while efforts are being made to apprehend the suspects.

Earlier on August 2, two girls were shot dead over a domestic dispute in the premises of Rehmat Pur police station in Larkana.

The police spokesperson said that the incident occurred in Larkana when unknown armed assailants went inside a house and opened fire.

The police officials said that the firing resulted in the death of two girls identified as 19-year-old Hafeezan and 17-year-old Farah, whereas one sustained injuries.

Earlier an incident was reported from Swat where a mother with her three daughters found dead in a house located at Dewlai area.

According to police reports, the bodies had been lying in the house for three to four days before being found.