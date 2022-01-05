Two soldiers martyred, 2 terrorists killed in separate IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Wednesday conducted separate Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) on the presence of terrorists in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) and village Kot Kili in South Waziristan district, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, two terrorists were killed, three were apprehended and one terrorist surrendered to security forces in the operations.

“Weapons and huge cache of ammunition including improvised explosive devices and rockets were also recovered from the terrorists,” said the ISPR.

Moreover, during an intense exchange of fire, two soldiers embraced martyrdom.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Faridullah (31) resident of Karak, and Sepoy Shuaib Hassan (29) resident of Dera Ismail Khan, the ISPR said in a press release.

On Dec 31, four Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Tank and Mir Ali, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said the security forces conducted an IBO in Tank on the reported presence of terrorists.

Also Read: Soldier martyred in attack on North Waziristan checkpost: ISPR

“Two Terrorists killed during IBO identified as Shahzeb alias Zakir and Daniyal. Weapons and ammunition recovered. These Terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom,” it said.