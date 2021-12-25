Soldier martyred in attack on North Waziristan checkpost: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom as terrorists attacked a military post in the Shewa area of North Waziristan District, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Saturday.

According to ISPR, the terrorists targeted a security check post in Shewa area of North Waziristan district, resulting in the martyrdom of a soldier.

“Naik Noor Merjan, age 32 years, resident of Kurram embraced martyrdom during the intense exchange of fire with terrorists who targeted military post in Shewa,” the military’s public relations wing said.

The ISPR said that security forces initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

“Clearance of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” it added.

Separately, yesterday, two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyred as a group of terrorists attacked security forces’ check post established in Kech, Balochistan, ARY News quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s public relations wing, terrorists had targeted a security forces check post in District Kech, Balochistan.

During the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Manzar Abbas, resident of District Khushab and Sepoy Abdul Fath, resident of Khuzdar had embraced martyrdom.