Pakistan Army sepoy martyred as terrorists ambush Hangu checkpost: ISPR

HANGU: Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said Wednesday that an ambush led by terrorists opened fire on a security checkpost at Thall which was met with a befitting response, but one sepoy has received martyrdom while resisting the nefarious activity, ARY News reported.

The terrorists launched an attack at the security checkpost and martyred 26-year-old Sepoy Waqas who resisted the terrorism with valor, ISPR said.

After the terrorists were incapacitated, the security forces have begun a clearance operation in the region, said ISPR.

GB students visit Army Firing Range: ISPR

Separately today, the students and faculty members of the University of Baltistan and other educational institutes of Gilgit Baltistan spent a day with Army at Field Firing Range in District Ghanche, said ISPR.

During the visit, students witnessed the firepower demonstration and also fired small arms. They were also shown various weapons and equipment.

The students praised the state of morale and professional competence of officers and soldiers.

Earlier in the month of March, this year, over 500 students spent a day with Bahawalpur Corps and witnessed ongoing military drills in the Cholistan Desert, named Zarb e Hadeed.

