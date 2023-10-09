Five terrorists gunned down in Zhob IBO

RAWALPINDI: Five terrorists have been killed while two army personnel were martyred in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the Sambaza area of Zhob Balochistan, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation Sambaza, Zhob District, on the presence of terrorists.

During the operation, terrorists were surrounded and after an intense exchange of fire, five terrorists were gunned down.

Whereas, Major Syed Ali Raza Shah (Age 31 years, resident of Sargodha District), who was leading the operation from the front, and Havaldar Nisar Ahmed (Age 38 years, resident of Vehari District), having fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

“Security forces of Pakistan are indebted & proud of our brave men and pay homage to their chivalry and sacrifices for the motherland, which further strengthens our resolve to uproot the menace of terrorism from the country,” ISPR added.

Furthermore, the sanitization of the surrounding areas is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The security forces remained determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and “such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve” the army media wing added.

Earlier, at least two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and three other injured in a terrorist attack on an FC camp by the terrorist in the Muslim Bagh area of northern Balochistan.

The incident resulted in a clash between security forces and terrorists, leaving two security personnel martyred and three others injured.