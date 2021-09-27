Video shows two-storey building collapsing in seconds  

A video of a two-storey building’s collapse has been captured on camera, showing the entire structure crumbling to the ground in seconds.

The incident occurred in Bengaluru’s Wilson Garden neighburhood in India as the building’s occupants had contacted emergency services and ran outside before the structure – built in 1962 – fell down.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Most of the occupants were away at work when the building collapsed while those inside it were alerted by their neighbours to falling pieces of debris as no loss of lives was reported in the incident.

As the 20-second video plays out, a few stray pieces of debris and plaster fall to the ground before the entire structure, suddenly and completely, collapses in on itself.

The brief video shows the road-facing walls crumbling beneath the weight of the building, breaking in half as the entire right side of the house keels over in a massive cloud of dust and debris.

Read More: KARACHI BUILDING COLLAPSE INCIDENTS SOAR TO FOUR THIS YEAR; CLAIM 50 LIVES

As the first and second floors come crashing down the entire structure disintegrates and broken bricks and stones are ejected – catapulted outwards by the pressure of the collapsing building.

Neighbouring houses were also covered in clouds of smoke during the incident, however, no structural damage was reported.