Two stranded as chairlift wire breaks in Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD: At least two people were stranded as a chairlift wire broke in the Mangran area of Muzaffarabad District, Azad Kashmir, ARY News reported.

As per details, the chairlift wire broke midair when both passengers were crossing the Neelam River.

However, efforts are being under to rescue both the stranded in a rescue operation in Mangran area of Muzaffarabad.

It is pertinent to mention that eight people, including schoolchildren who got trapped in a disabled cable car dangling high above a valley in Pakistan’s Battagram, returned safely to the ground after military commandos staged a daring and delicate rescue using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift.

Pakistan Army Aviation officers, Special Service Group (SSG) commandos and locals successfully pulled out all school students and teacher trapped in the chairlift in Battagram.

Meanwhile, the KP police have arrested owner and operator of the cable car being used for transportation across rivers.