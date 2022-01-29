Two suspects of Lahore journalist murder arrested: police

LAHORE: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two accused allegedly involved in murder of local journalist Husnain Shah, ARY NEWS reported.

“We have reached to the killers of Journalist Husnain Shah and arrested two of them,” CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed said in a media briefing here. “Remaining two accused will also be arrested soon,” he said.

“Our focus was to identify those who committed the crime, when investigation teams constituted,” CCPO Lahore said.

“An investigation officer reaches to culprits on the basis of evidence,” he said. “It will be a fair investigation and no one will be allowed any concession,” police chief said.

“There were financial issues between Aamir Butt and Husnain Shah,” he said while commenting on the motive behind the crime.

“Police will hunt those playing with lives of people,” the official said.

Earlier, the operations branch of the Lahore police claimed that three suspects involved in the Journalist killing and had been shifted to an undisclosed location for questioning.

The sources privy to the investigation process claimed that a group that used to sell jewellery on interest rate was involved in the killing and the authorities were probing the owners and employees of the business.

Husnain Shah was killed in a gun attack while in his car outside the Lahore Press Club.

